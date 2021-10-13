checkAd

Azincourt Energy Receives DTC Eligibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 20:34  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Azincourt’s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “AZURF” on the OTC Markets. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company’s common shares between brokerages in the United States.

“With our OTCQB upgrade and now DTC eligibility, Azincourt shares are fully tradeable in the US,” says Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “As the uranium sector continues to pick up momentum and become more visible to investors, gaining full accessibility was an important goal of ours. We’re eager to broaden our audience in the US and now we’re in a strong position to do so,” continued Mr. Klenman.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt.  Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.  No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azincourt Energy Receives DTC Eligibility VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2), is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
good natured Products Inc. Announces $50 Million Financing and Commercial Agreement with US Food ...
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...