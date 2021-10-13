checkAd

Lifted Made Expands Space by 44%, Leasing an Additional 5,000 Sq. Ft. in a Second Building in Kenosha, WI

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LSFP) (www.LFTDPartners.com) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.LiftedMade.com), owner of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp and hemp-derived products, is expanding its operations for the third time during the last 18 months, leasing an additional 5,000 sq. ft. in a second building in Kenosha, WI, for use as additional sales offices and raw materials storage.

The new three-year lease which started October 1, 2021, represents a 44% increase in the aggregate office and operational space being used by the rapidly growing hemp-derived cannabinoid products company. Under the terms of the lease, Lifted Made will pay a base square foot charge of $5.75 per square foot per annum, with a 3% increase in rent each year during the term. Lifted Made will also be responsible for paying its proportionate share of real estate taxes and other operating costs.

Nicholas S. Warrender, LSFP's Vice Chairman and COO, and the CEO of Lifted Made, said, "Lifted Made has continued to grow rapidly and we are taking every measure to support this growth. The additional space will be used for incoming raw goods shipments and storage, allowing us to expand our packaging lines and finished product inventory storage at our main facility. We will also use the additional space for our growing internal sales team, as we continue to bring on more people. Fortunately we found a workable space located in a building just a few blocks away from our existing facility in Kenosha. We are very excited about Lifted Made's prospects, with a talented and dedicated team, our pending acquisitions of Savage Enterprises and Fresh Farms the closings of which are subject to a number of contingencies, and cash on hand that currently exceeds $4.5 million."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc., formerly known as Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP), is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February 2020, LSFP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com). LSFP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

