TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with India's Alpha Design Technologies To Launch Subsidiary TPT Alpha Design Establishing Combined Operations In the United States

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 20:55  |  32   |   |   

The Joint Venture Agreement with Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited of India, With Gross annual Revenues of $150 Million, Covers Investment, Business Development, Designing, Developing, Manufacturing And Operating Global Projects Primarily …

The Joint Venture Agreement with Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited of India, With Gross annual Revenues of $150 Million, Covers Investment, Business Development, Designing, Developing, Manufacturing And Operating Global Projects Primarily Across Aerospace, Space Satellite Systems, Telecommunications and Smart City Projects Across Global Markets Including The United States

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW" or "TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com headquartered in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication, today announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement with Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited https://www.adtl.co.in/ of India to create TPT Alpha Design in the US. The JV Agreement covers Alpha's interests in business development, designing, developing, manufacturing and operating global projects primarily across aerospace, space satellite systems, telecommunications and smart city projects across global markets with a focus on the United States.

Under the Agreement, TPT Global Tech, Inc. will set up a group subsidiary in collaboration with Alpha Design Technologies. TPT Global Tech and its group subsidiary will be involved with the manufacture, design, and management of space satellite systems capabilities giving TPT Global Tech a highly sought after ability to participate in such projects in the US and across global markets. Additionally, under the JV agreement, TPT Global Tech's new business entity will focus on facilitating end-to-end new business opportunities in the US$ 366 billion satellite systems industry.

Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited (ADTL) is a USD $150 million in revenues per year company that was established to put into action the ‘Made in India' policy of the Government of India. ADTL specializes in R&D, manufacture, assembly, testing, qualification, integration & installation of defence electronics, avionics & space satellite systems. ADTL was established in Bangalore in 2004. The Company is structured to offer a wide range of products to the Indian and International Satellite, Aerospace and Defence Markets. ADTL's management, operations and production executives are skilled technicians that combine a wealth of experience in all facets of defence technology including R&D, manufacture, quality assurance, evaluation and system integration. Adani Group, which is a USD $99 billion diversified organization based in India, owns a majority stake in the company after it acquired Alpha Design Technologies Private Limited in 2019.

