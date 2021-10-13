checkAd

ProtectedSeas Completes First Atlas of European Marine Protected Area Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 21:15  |   |   |   

European MPA regulations now freely available on its Navigator platform along with North America, the Caribbean, High Seas

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-based ProtectedSeas Navigator, a free interactive map of current marine life regulations and boundaries, published regulation summaries and Level of Fishing protection assessments for over 6,700 marine protected areas (MPAs) across 44 European countries. This represents a major expansion of the database, which includes over 13,000 MPAs in over 80 countries and overseas territories, including North America, the Caribbean and the High Seas. Global coverage is anticipated in 2022.

ProtectedSeas Navigator provides regulations and Level of Fishing Protection assessment for over 6,700 marine protected areas across 44 European countries. Credit: ProtectedSeas

"By our calculation, total European waters are roughly two times larger than the land area of the European Union," said ProtectedSeas Director Virgil Zetterlind. "While the total number of European MPAs is impressive, based on our ProtectedSeas' Level of Fishing Protection, less than 0.15 percent of European waters — roughly the size of Kosovo — are highly protected from fishing, which is in line with other estimates."

Navigator includes a synopsis of key regulations, allowed status of specific fishing and other human activities, and a standardized level of fishing protection score for each area. All information is available in English and in each country's official language.

ProtectedSeas offers this tool as a free, open-source platform to aid MPA managers, resource protection staff, policy makers, scientists and the public in marine conservation planning.

International Navigator data is cross referenced to areas in the IUCN World Database on Protected Areas for those conducting global assessments.

Collating marine protection detail at the local, state and global levels using the same methods is critical for supporting MPA evaluation, and MPA planning globally. Detailed regulatory information can also assist many types of conservation analysis including assessments of species health, anthropogenic impacts, and progress towards protecting 30 percent of the ocean by 2030.

"We are thrilled to share over six years of intense data collection with our marine conservation colleagues to aid in the analysis of global MPAs to improve awareness and compliance with the protection of these special places so critical for ocean health," said Zetterlind.

Navigator data is available under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

About ProtectedSeas: Protected Seas is the curator of a growing and open dataset of boundaries and regulations for marine protected areas (MPAs) and marine managed areas (MMAs) globally. Learn more at: https://protectedseas.net/mpa-mapping

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659666/EuropeanWaters_HighlyProtected.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProtectedSeas Completes First Atlas of European Marine Protected Area Regulations European MPA regulations now freely available on its Navigator platform along with North America, the Caribbean, High Seas PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The US-based ProtectedSeas Navigator, a free interactive map of current …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cambridge Quantum Releases World's First Quantum Natural Language Processing Toolkit and Library
PSI Talent Management Acquires OPRA Psychology Group
Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Elkem launches global climate roadmap: Reducing emissions towards net zero while growing supplies to the green transition
Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services
SOPHiA GENETICS offers new genomic application for a deeper investigation of Mendelian diseases
Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key ...
Insufflation Devices Market Size Worth $3.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Mitigram awarded SWIFT 2021 Trade Finance for Corporates Compatible Application label
Virtu Financial Selects DigiPlex to Host Low-Latency Electronic Trading Technology
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI