Voice Mobility Announces Termination of Transaction With VM Agritech

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:VMY.H), announces that the share exchange agreement dated effective November 20, 2020 between the Company and VM Agritech Limited (formerly, MyCo Sciences Ltd.) ("VM Agritech"), as amended, outlining the terms and conditions with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Voice of all the issued and outstanding share capital of VM Agritech, has been terminated.

In connection with the Acquisition, no proceeds were advanced to VM Agritech or any of its related parties, although the Company did incur expenses in connection with the pursuit of the Acquisition.

The Company's shares are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") but have not traded since the announcement of the proposed Acquisition. Voice intends to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value and intends to apply to the Exchange for the resumption of trading.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Scott Ackerman
Email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com
Telephone: (778) 331-8505

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐ looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Voice Mobility International Inc.



Disclaimer

