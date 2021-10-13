Voice Mobility Announces Termination of Transaction With VM Agritech

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:VMY.H), announces that the share exchange agreement dated effective November 20, 2020 between the Company and VM Agritech Limited (formerly, …

In connection with the Acquisition, no proceeds were advanced to VM Agritech or any of its related parties, although the Company did incur expenses in connection with the pursuit of the Acquisition.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Voice Mobility International, Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV:VMY.H), announces that the share exchange agreement dated effective November 20, 2020 between the Company and VM Agritech Limited (formerly, MyCo Sciences Ltd.) ("VM Agritech"), as amended, outlining the terms and conditions with respect to the acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Voice of all the issued and outstanding share capital of VM Agritech, has been terminated.

The Company's shares are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") but have not traded since the announcement of the proposed Acquisition. Voice intends to investigate and pursue other strategic opportunities with a view to enhancing shareholder value and intends to apply to the Exchange for the resumption of trading.

