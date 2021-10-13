 Aries I Acquisition Corporation Adds Two New Board Members

Mr. Ratner brings over 20 years of global investment and development experience. From July 2020 to present, Mr. Ratner has been the President of Cross River Infrastructure Partners LLC, a platform of development companies deploying climate technology into sustainable infrastructure projects across carbon capture, clean fuels, clean energy and sustainable alternative protein. From November 2017 to present, Mr. Ratner has served as the ClimateTech Venture Partner at Vectr Ventures, a Hong Kong-based venture capital investment fund manager. While at Vectr Ventures he has led investments in carbon utilization and transformation, pollination technology and sustainable protein production. From June 2016 to April 2020, Mr. Ratner was the Director and then the Managing Director, and Head of Origination, of Ultra Capital LLC, a sustainable infrastructure project finance investment fund manager. During that time, he led the firm’s activity in renewable natural gas and agriculture waste-to-value. From November 2014 to June 2016, Mr. Ratner was a Developer in Residence at Generate Capital, a sustainable infrastructure investment company based in San Francisco, California. From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Ratner was the President of i2 Capital Group, an impact investment merchant bank, where he worked on land conservation and mitigation banking, including the Sweetwater River Conservancy, which was at the time one of the largest mitigation banking projects in the United States. From 2008 to 2014, Mr. Ratner was a Managing Partner of Laguna Capital Partners, a principal investment and advisory firm based in Los Angeles, California, where he focused on technology and consumer startups. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Ratner was an Associate with Simon Murray & Company, a multi-strategy investment firm based in Hong Kong, SAR. Mr. Ratner began his career in 1999 as an analyst in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Merrill Lynch in Palo Alto, California, where he worked on financings for Internet Capital Group, homestore.com, Webvan and other early internet companies. Mr. Ratner holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master’s of Science in Management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

