Lattice Webinar to Showcase Benefits of Automate Solution Stack for Industrial System Design

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, will host a free webinar on developing automated industrial systems using the Lattice Automate solution stack. The Automate stack makes it easy for industrial system developers to evaluate, develop, and deploy low power Lattice FPGA-based programmable industrial automation applications, such as robotics, scalable multi-channel motor control with predictive maintenance, and real-time industrial networking. The stack includes software design tools, IP building blocks, reference designs, modular hardware platforms, demonstrations, and custom design services.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Build Better Ethernet-Based Industrial Automation Systems with Real-Time Sense, Control, and Predictive Maintenance

When: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM CDT / 11:00 AM PDT

Where: https://bit.ly/3uWKo4x (Advance registration required)

For more information about the Lattice Automate solution stack, please visit www.latticesemi.com/Automate.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

