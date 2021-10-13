checkAd

CSX Honors 71 Customers with 27th Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has recognized 71 customers with the company’s annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their commitment to the safe transportation of hazardous materials.

Representing a wide range of industry segments, including chemicals, biofuels, waste and fertilizers, the award winners shipped a combined 238,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network in 2020 without a release due to controllable factors.

“The CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Awards recognize customers who, like CSX, are relentlessly committed to protecting employees and communities across our rail network,” said Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “Through their daily dedication to the safe loading and unloading chemical shipments and the proper maintenance of their rail cars, our award winners help ensure that rail continues to be the safest mode for transporting chemicals over land.”

The Chemical Safety Excellence Award is presented to customers who have shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials on CSX during the year without release due to controllable factors.

Special recognition was given to three customers — Cargill, Kemira and CHS — for achieving 10 consecutive years without a release. In addition, 12 customers achieved five years without a release. They were: Americas Styrenics, Celanese, ExxonMobil Chemical, Gibson Energy, Huntsman International, INEOS Styrolution, Koppers Industries, Messer, Nan Ya Plastics, Pembina Pipeline, Southern States Chemical and The Chemours Company.

Other award winners included: Altivia, American Zinc Recycling, Arkema, Arlanxeo Canada, Ascend Performance Materials, Ashta Chemicals, BP Products North America, Centennial Energy, CF Industries, Chemtrade, Citgo Petroleum, Clean Harbors Environmental, Cornerstone Chemical, DOW Chemicals, Eco-Energy, Flint Hills Resources, Green Plains, Heritage Environmental Service, HJ Baker, Ice Service Group, Indorama, International Chemical, Invista Sarl, Irving Oil, Koch Industries, LSB Industries, Lyondell Chemical, Markwest Hydrocarbon, Methanex Methanol, MHF Services, NGL Supply, Nucor, Occidental Chemical, PBF Holding Company, PCS, Phillips 66, Plains All American Pipeline, Poet Biorefining, Reagent Chemical & Research, Rohm & Haas, RPMG, Sabic Americas, Sabic Innovative Plastics, Shintech Louisiana, Southern States Chemicals, Suncor Energy, Targa Resources, The Andersons, U.S. Government, Union Carbide, United Refining, Univar Solutions USA, US Ecology, Valero Marketing and Supply, Veolia Regeneration Services and Westlake Polymers.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

