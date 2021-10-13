checkAd

TAAT Announces Follow-On Private Placement for CAD $10,000,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional private placement of CAD $10,000,000 (the “Placement”) with subscribers to the Placement consisting of a group of venture investors (the “Investors”) led by Ms. Debbie Chang, co-founder of Horizons Ventures, in her personal capacity. The Placement follows a CAD $6,750,000 investment from the Investors announced by the Company in an October 9, 2020 press release, which included an allotment of Common Share purchase warrants subsequently voluntarily exercised by the Investors for additional proceeds of CAD $10,000,000 as announced in the Company’s December 11, 2020 press release. As a result, the Investors have cumulatively invested more than CAD $26,700,000 in TAAT to date, and the Company has since strengthened its placement in the capital markets with an upgrade of its Common Shares to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (announced in a March 23, 2021 press release), and the inclusion of its Common Shares in the CSE Composite Index as well as its CSE25 subset of the 25 largest companies in Composite by market capitalization1. The Placement was conducted at a price of CAD $3.00 per unit (each a “Unit”), approximately 130% higher than the CAD $1.30 price per Unit of the investment made by the Investors in October 2020.

Along with its launch in the United States with more than 1,000 stores selling TAAT as of October 2021, the Company has also initiated expansions into Australia as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland, where an initial shipment for commercial distribution recently arrived as announced in a September 29, 2021 press release. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Placement to further expand its manufacturing resources and to continue its strategic marketing and brand-building initiatives towards smokers aged 21+ to grow and sustain awareness of TAAT as a unique nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes. Moreover, the Company plans to use proceeds from the Placement to begin exploring potential expansions into Asian markets as part of its sustained relationship with Ms. Debbie Chang.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT Announces Follow-On Private Placement for CAD $10,000,000 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional private placement of CAD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...