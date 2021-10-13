TAAT Announces Follow-On Private Placement for CAD $10,000,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has closed an additional private placement of CAD $10,000,000 (the “Placement”) with subscribers to the Placement consisting of a group of venture investors (the “Investors”) led by Ms. Debbie Chang, co-founder of Horizons Ventures, in her personal capacity. The Placement follows a CAD $6,750,000 investment from the Investors announced by the Company in an October 9, 2020 press release, which included an allotment of Common Share purchase warrants subsequently voluntarily exercised by the Investors for additional proceeds of CAD $10,000,000 as announced in the Company’s December 11, 2020 press release. As a result, the Investors have cumulatively invested more than CAD $26,700,000 in TAAT to date, and the Company has since strengthened its placement in the capital markets with an upgrade of its Common Shares to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (announced in a March 23, 2021 press release), and the inclusion of its Common Shares in the CSE Composite Index as well as its CSE25 subset of the 25 largest companies in Composite by market capitalization1. The Placement was conducted at a price of CAD $3.00 per unit (each a “Unit”), approximately 130% higher than the CAD $1.30 price per Unit of the investment made by the Investors in October 2020.



Along with its launch in the United States with more than 1,000 stores selling TAAT as of October 2021, the Company has also initiated expansions into Australia as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland, where an initial shipment for commercial distribution recently arrived as announced in a September 29, 2021 press release. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Placement to further expand its manufacturing resources and to continue its strategic marketing and brand-building initiatives towards smokers aged 21+ to grow and sustain awareness of TAAT as a unique nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes. Moreover, the Company plans to use proceeds from the Placement to begin exploring potential expansions into Asian markets as part of its sustained relationship with Ms. Debbie Chang.