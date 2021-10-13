Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

No assurances can be given regarding the outcome or timing of the review process. Huttig has not set a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the process unless and until the Board determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBP), a leading domestic distributor of millwork, building materials and wood products, today announced that its Board of Directors, consistent with its strategic review process and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Huttig has retained Lincoln International as its financial advisor to assist with the strategic review process.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 137th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

