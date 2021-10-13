checkAd

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (“Huttig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBP), a leading domestic distributor of millwork, building materials and wood products, today announced that its Board of Directors, consistent with its strategic review process and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

No assurances can be given regarding the outcome or timing of the review process. Huttig has not set a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the process unless and until the Board determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Huttig has retained Lincoln International as its financial advisor to assist with the strategic review process.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 137th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The words or phrases “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Statements made in this press release looking forward in time, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our current views with respect to financial performance, future growth in the housing market, distribution channels, sales, favorable supplier relationships, inventory levels, the ability to meet customer needs, enhanced competitive posture, strategic initiatives, financial impact from litigation or contingencies, including environmental proceedings, are included pursuant to the “safe harbor” provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.    

