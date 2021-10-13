MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for US SISP

Submission of Non-Binding Indicative Bids: October 29, 2021

Short-list of Qualified Bidders: to be provided on or about November 1, 2021

Final Bids (for selected Qualified Bidders): on or about November 15, 2021



Interested parties are invited to contact Blair Jordan (blair.jordan@restructuradvisors.com) or Ben Powell (ben.powell@mjardin.com) for further information on the SISP.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Groups’ mission is to set the standard for successful ownership of assets in the cannabis industry. Our founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin Group owns multiple operations in Canada, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our strategic partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin Group is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Denver, Colorado.

