Hingham Savings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $14,012,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted, as compared to $15,206,000 or $7.12 per share basic and $6.96 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the third quarter of 2021 was 16.57%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.85%, as compared to 22.23% and 2.26% for the same period in 2020. Net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 9% over the same period in 2020.

Core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, was $14,010,000 or $6.54 per share basic and $6.36 per share diluted, as compared to $12,394,000 or $5.80 per share basic and $5.68 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the third quarter of 2021 was 16.56%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.85%, as compared to 18.12% and 1.84% for the same period in 2020. Core net income per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 12% over the same period in 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $50,784,000 or $23.72 per share basic and $23.09 per share diluted, as compared to $33,729,000 or $15.79 per share basic and $15.46 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the first nine months of 2021 was 21.16%, and the annualized return on average assets was 2.33%, as compared to 17.19% and 1.68% for the same period in 2020. Net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 49% over the same period in 2020.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which represents net income excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $41,530,000 or $19.40 per share basic and $18.88 per share diluted, as compared to $31,652,000 or $14.81 per share basic and $14.51 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the first nine months of 2021 was 17.31%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.90%, as compared to 16.13% and 1.58% for the same period in 2020. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 30% over the same period in 2020.

In calculating core net income, the Bank has not traditionally made any adjustments other than those relating to after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized. However, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a $2.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Bank’s former branch properties located in Weymouth and South Hingham, included in gain on disposal of fixed assets. This compares to a $218,000 pre-tax gain recorded in the first nine months of 2020, related to the sale of the Bank’s former branch property in Scituate. Given the significant gains on disposal of fixed assets recorded in the current year, the Bank has excluded these gains from the calculation of core net income. The prior year core net income, core net income per share basic and diluted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity figures have been adjusted accordingly to exclude such gains. See Page 10 for a Non-GAAP reconciliation between net income and core net income.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $3.165 billion at September 30, 2021, representing 14% annualized growth year-to-date and 16% growth from September 30, 2020. Asset growth, as a percentage, was below loan growth in both periods as the Bank continued to manage the balance sheet to minimize the carrying cost of its on-balance sheet liquidity.

Net loans increased to $2.800 billion at September 30, 2021, representing 16% annualized growth year-to-date and 19% growth from September 30, 2020. Growth was concentrated in the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio.

Total deposits, including wholesale deposits, increased to $2.416 billion at September 30, 2021, representing 17% annualized growth year-to-date and 19% growth from September 30, 2020. Total retail and business deposits increased to $1.691 billion at September 30, 2021, representing 8% annualized growth year-date and 10% growth from September 30, 2020. Retail and business deposit growth was partially offset by a continuous decline in retail time deposits, as the Bank allowed higher rate maturing time deposits to roll off. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $366.4 million at September 30, 2021, representing 22% annualized growth year-to-date and 21% growth from September 30, 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix between wholesale time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances in order to reduce the cost of funds.

Book value per share was $159.03 as of September 30, 2021, representing 21% annualized growth year-to-date and 22% growth from September 30, 2020. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $2.70 in dividends per share since September 30, 2020, including a special dividend of $0.70 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Bank increased its regular dividend per share in each of the last four quarters.

On September 29, 2021, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents an increase of 4% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2021. This will be the Bank’s 111th consecutive quarterly dividend and the Bank has consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-six years. The Bank has also declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-six years, typically in the fourth quarter.

The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank’s capital requirements and the prospective return on other capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 2 basis points to 3.48%, as compared to 3.46% for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 34 basis points to 3.49%, as compared to 3.15% for the same period last year. In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and to a lesser extent, in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank benefited from a sharp decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including retail and commercial deposits and wholesale funding, when compared to the same periods in the prior year. The Bank also benefited from continued growth in non-interest-bearing deposit balances. These benefits were partially offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets, driven primarily by the decline in the interest on excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and a lower yield on loans during the same periods.

Key credit and operational metrics remained satisfactory in the third quarter. At September 30, 2021, non-performing assets totaled 0.01% of total assets, compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2020 and 0.23% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.01% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2020 and 0.10% at September 30, 2020.

The Bank recorded $1,000 of net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $709,000 of net charge-offs for the same period last year. The prior year charge-off related primarily to the foreclosed property discussed below.

At September 30, 2021, the Bank did not own any foreclosed property, as compared to $3.9 million and $3.8 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. This balance consisted of a single residential property which was sold during the first quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio fell to 21.29% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 23.50% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.74% in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 0.81% for the same period last year. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement.

The Bank completed the previously announced closure of its Norwell branch in September 2021. The Bank will explore options to maximize the long-term value of the property whether through sale or lease.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets were strong in the third quarter of 2021, although such performance should always be viewed cautiously, especially when tailwinds are blowing strongly in our favor. We remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 with the FDIC on or about November 3, 2021.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, and Washington, D.C., and provides commercial mortgage and banking services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 2.26 % 1.85 % 1.68 % 2.33 % Return on average equity (1) 22.23 16.57 17.19 21.16 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.84 1.85 1.58 1.90 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 18.12 16.56 16.13 17.31 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.31 3.42 2.93 3.41 Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.46 3.48 3.15 3.49 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.81 0.74 0.82 0.75 Efficiency ratio (4) 23.50 21.29 26.19 21.56 Average equity to average assets 10.18 11.20 9.79 11.00 Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 124.72 128.29 122.96 127.30





September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 699.75

438.28 5,297.80

Non-performing loans/total loans 0.10 0.16 0.01 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.09 0.14 0.01 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.23 0.27 0.01 Share Related Book value per share $ 130.24 $ 137.02 $ 159.03 Market value per share $ 184.00 $ 216.00 $ 336.70 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,136,900 2,137,900 2,142,400

(1) Annualized.



(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



(4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain on equity securities, net and gain on disposal of fixed assets. Prior to the first quarter of 2021, the Bank’s calculation of the efficiency ratio included gains on disposal of fixed assets. This had the impact of slightly improving the efficiency ratio in periods in which the Bank recognized gains on the sale of former branch locations. The Bank believes it is more conservative to exclude such transactions. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 stated above has been recalculated using this method.



(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been recalculated accordingly.



HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,816 $ 6,798 $ 5,711 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 229,555 227,188 213,442 Cash and cash equivalents 239,371 233,986 219,153 CRA investment 8,604 9,580 9,395 Other marketable equity securities 48,744 56,282 72,702 Equity securities, at fair value 57,348 65,862 82,097 Securities available for sale, at fair value 6 6 5 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost — — 3,500 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,985 19,345 18,908 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $16,780 at September 30, 2020, $17,404 at December 31, 2020

and $19,231 at September 30, 2021 2,358,983 2,495,331 2,800,477 Foreclosed assets 3,926 3,826 — Bank-owned life insurance 12,895 12,657 12,901 Premises and equipment, net 15,294 15,248 15,476 Accrued interest receivable 5,116 5,267 5,270 Deferred income tax asset, net 1,176 763 — Other assets 6,045 4,802 7,042 Total assets $ 2,719,145 $ 2,857,093 $ 3,164,829

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,722,970 $ 1,825,700 $ 2,049,930 Non-interest-bearing deposits 303,774 313,497 366,398 Total deposits 2,026,744 2,139,197 2,416,328 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 399,031 408,031 390,000 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 8,105 8,770 8,683 Accrued interest payable 274 252 179 Deferred income tax liability, net — — 1,206 Other liabilities 6,679 7,900 7,717 Total liabilities 2,440,833 2,564,150 2,824,113 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,136,900 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2020, 2,137,900 shares issued and

outstanding and December 31, 2020 and 2,142,400 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 2,137 2,138 2,142 Additional paid-in capital 12,371 12,460 12,722 Undivided profits 263,804 278,345 325,852 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — — Total stockholders’ equity 278,312 292,943 340,716 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,719,145 $ 2,857,093 $ 3,164,829





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 26,193 $ 27,303 $ 77,759 $ 80,267 Debt securities — 33 — 51 Equity securities 441 171 1,402 562 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 47 78 844 184 Total interest and dividend income 26,681 27,585 80,005 81,064 Interest expense: Deposits 3,285 1,551 13,618 5,350 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 567 202 4,456 858 Mortgage payable — — 3 — Total interest expense 3,852 1,753 18,077 6,208 Net interest income 22,829 25,832 61,928 74,856 Provision for loan losses 350 1,000 2,113 1,828 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 22,479 24,832 59,815 73,028 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 181 181 501 554 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 51 79 168 244 Gain on equity securities, net 3,607 2 2,463 9,715 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — 218 2,337 Miscellaneous 33 24 114 60 Total other income 3,872 286 3,464 12,910 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,210 3,437 9,877 10,422 Occupancy and equipment 503 351 1,432 1,082 Data processing 502 489 1,466 1,432 Deposit insurance 212 231 649 681 Foreclosure and related 167 24 321 (51 ) Marketing 116 195 400 423 Other general and administrative 718 833 2,281 2,333 Total operating expenses 5,428 5,560 16,426 16,322 Income before income taxes 20,923 19,558 46,853 69,616 Income tax provision 5,717 5,546 13,124 18,832 Net income $ 15,206 $ 14,012 $ 33,729 $ 50,784 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.45 $ 0.53 $ 1.30 $ 1.53 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,137 2,142 2,137 2,141 Diluted 2,183 2,202 2,181 2,199 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.12 $ 6.54 $ 15.79 $ 23.72 Diluted $ 6.96 $ 6.36 $ 15.46 $ 23.09





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,391,761 $ 26,193 4.38 % $ 2,693,457 $ 27,303 4.05 % Securities (3) (4) 63,151 441 2.79 69,978 204 1.17 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 184,710 47 0.10 202,685 78 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 2,639,622 26,681 4.04 2,966,120 27,585 3.72 Other assets 48,456 55,606 Total assets $ 2,688,078 $ 3,021,726 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,756,238 3,285 0.75 $ 2,032,203 1,551 0.31 Borrowed funds 360,271 567 0.63 279,796 202 0.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,116,509 3,852 0.73 2,311,999 1,753 0.30 Non-interest-bearing deposits 290,803 364,599 Other liabilities 7,156 6,812 Total liabilities 2,414,468 2,683,410 Stockholders’ equity 273,610 338,316 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,688,078 $ 3,021,726 Net interest income $ 22,829 $ 25,832 Weighted average spread 3.31 % 3.42 % Net interest margin (6) 3.46 % 3.48 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 124.72 % 128.29 %

(1) Before allowance for loan losses.

(2) Includes non-accrual loans.

(3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.

(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.

(6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Annualized.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 2,347,466 $ 77,759 4.42 % $ 2,586,723 $ 80,267 4.14 % Securities (3) (4) 66,107 1,402 2.83 66,478 613 1.23 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 211,847 844 0.53 204,395 184 0.12 Total interest-earning assets 2,625,420 80,005 4.06 2,857,596 81,064 3.78 Other assets 46,361 51,469 Total assets $ 2,671,781 $ 2,909,065 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,621,175 13,618 1.12 $ 1,962,300 5,350 0.36 Borrowed funds 513,925 4,459 1.16 282,419 858 0.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,135,100 18,077 1.13 2,244,719 6,208 0.37 Non-interest-bearing deposits 267,162 337,507 Other liabilities 7,947 6,852 Total liabilities 2,410,209 2,589,078 Stockholders’ equity 261,572 319,987 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,671,781 $ 2,909,065 Net interest income $ 61,928 $ 74,856 Weighted average spread 2.93 % 3.41 % Net interest margin (6) 3.15 % 3.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 122.96 % 127.30 %

(1) Before allowance for loan losses.

(2) Includes non-accrual loans.

(3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.

(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

(5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.

(6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Annualized.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Non-GAAP Reconciliation The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax gain on equity securities, net, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 15,206 $ 14,012 $ 33,729 $ 50,784 Gain on equity securities, net (3,607 ) (2 ) (2,463 ) (9,715 ) Income tax expense (1) 795 — 543 2,141 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — (218 ) (2,337 ) Income tax expense — — 61 657 Core net income $ 12,394 $ 14,010 $ 31,652 $ 41,530

(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.





CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761