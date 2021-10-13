Turning Point Therapeutics and EQRx Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Elzovantinib in Combination with Aumolertinib in Patients with EGFR Mutant Met-Amplified Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Under the terms of the agreement, Turning Point will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination regimen and will assume all costs associated with the trial. EQRx will provide aumolertinib at no cost. Turning Point is targeting initiation of the clinical trial in 2022, pending filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, and EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a clinical collaboration to evaluate elzovantinib (TPX-0022), Turning Point’s drug candidate targeting MET, SRC, and CSF1R, in combination with aumolertinib, EQRx’s drug candidate targeting EGFR, in patients with EGFR mutant MET-amplified advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Preclinical data suggest the combination of MET and EGFR inhibition has the potential to increase anti-tumor activity based on complementary mechanisms. It is estimated that 15 to 20% of patients who progress on a first-line EGFR inhibitor develop MET amplification as the basis of acquired resistance.

“We believe the combination of elzovantinib with aumolertinib could provide an important potential treatment option for patients who develop MET amplification as acquired resistance to an EGFR inhibitor, where no approved therapies are available today,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Turning Point. “We are pleased to have EQRx as our collaboration partner and look forward to initiating our Phase 1b/2 SHIELD-2 study of the combination.”

“This collaboration marks the launch of the EQRx-Inside Platform, a unique development-to-commercialization platform designed to accelerate access to potentially life-enhancing combination therapies and create efficiencies for partners, physicians, and health systems,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “We are pleased to partner with Turning Point and believe this collaboration will be the first of many that will broaden patient access to important combination clinical trials and innovative potential cancer therapies such as aumolertinib and elzovantinib.”