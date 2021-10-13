22nd Century Group VP of Regulatory Science to Participate in FDLI Panel in Response to Recent FDA Action on Comprehensive Plan and Reduced Nicotine Mandate

Company Supports This Week’s Positive FDA Action on E-Cigarettes, Demonstrating the Agency’s Commitment to Providing Adult Smokers with Alternatives to Highly Addictive Cigarettes





Applauds FDA’s Active Push Forward on Plan to Reduce Amount of Nicotine in All Combustible Cigarettes to Non-Addictive Levels



BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and health and wellness through plant science, announced today that the Company’s Vice President of Regulatory Science, John Pritchard, was invited and will participate as a panelist at the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference as part of the event’s session, “Reactor Panel: Assessing the Past, Present, and Future of the Comprehensive Plan,” on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:55 a.m. ET. The session will consider key points of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products Director, Mitch Zeller’s keynote address, and the current state of and future directions for FDA’s Comprehensive Plan for product regulation, in particular the mandate to make all cigarettes “minimally or non-addictive.”

“We are thrilled that John is representing 22nd Century Group on this critically important panel to discuss the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group. “Following yesterday’s announcement by FDA, there are now authorized products in the vape category, the heated tobacco category, and smokeless tobacco category. The Agency should now authorize 22nd Century’s modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) application for our VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes to give adult smokers another alternative to highly addictive cigarettes.” He added, “Such a move would be a significant step towards FDA’s proposed standard to reduce the level of nicotine in all combustible cigarettes sold in the U.S. to ‘minimally or non-addictive’ levels, the health impact of which would be generationally significant, with millions of lives saved. VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes and non-combustible nicotine products are the two pillars of FDA’s harm reduction strategy. VLN cigarettes will help adult smokers reduce their exposure to nicotine, the addictive chemical in tobacco, while those adult smokers who still desire nicotine, less harmful alternatives are now available.”