Terrance Falkenberg Announces the Acquisition of Common Shares of Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Terrance Falkenberg of Calgary, Alberta, announces that he has acquired from certain shareholders, 2,618,968 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a price of $0.001 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $2,618.97 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, Terrance Falkenberg owned 2,059,249 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represented 13.075% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Poplar Creek.

As a result of the Acquisition, Terrance Falkenberg now holds a total of 4,678,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represents 29.70% of Poplar Creek's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by Terrance Falkenberg pursuant to a corporate re-organization. He may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Poplar Creek for investment purposes.

The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to the exemption contained in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids on the basis that the purchases made by Terrance Falkenberg and his joint actor were from 5 persons and the value of the consideration paid was less than 115% of the value of the shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:
Terrance Falkenberg
Telephone: (403)777-2442
E-mail: tfalkenberg@stephenavenue.com

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.



