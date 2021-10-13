Brad Jefferson Announces the Acquisition of Common Shares of Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Brad Jefferson of Black Creek, British Columbia, announces that he has acquired from certain shareholders, 4,728,217 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a …

Prior to the Acquisition, Brad Jefferson did not own any common shares of Poplar Creek.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Brad Jefferson of Black Creek, British Columbia, announces that he has acquired from certain shareholders, 4,728,217 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a price of $0.001 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $4,728.22 (the "Acquisition").

As a result of the Acquisition, Brad Jefferson now holds a total of 4,728,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represents 30.02% of Poplar Creek's issued and outstanding common shares.

Brad Jefferson also, through a corporation wholly-owned by him, indirectly owns a convertible promissory note which is convertible into 1,000,000 common shares. If the promissory note were to be immediately converted, Mr. Jefferson would own 5,728,217 common shares of Poplar Creek which would represent approximately 34.198 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of Poplar Creek on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Acquisition were acquired by Brad Jefferson pursuant to a corporate re-organization. He may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Poplar Creek for investment purposes.

The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to the exemption contained in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids on the basis that the purchases made by Brad Jefferson and his joint actor were from 5 persons and the value of the consideration paid was less than 115% of the value of the shares.

