Procore Announces Winners of 2021 Groundbreaker Awards

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the winners of the 2021 Groundbreaker Awards. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate the individuals, projects, and companies that impact and drive progress in the construction industry.

The winners of Procore’s 2021 Groundbreaker Awards revealed. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Behind every successful project, there are great people. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate how our customers embody the highest standards of our industry on a daily basis,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Congratulations to all of the winners of the Groundbreaker Awards.”

Twenty four companies and projects were selected as finalists for pushing boundaries and inspiring groundbreaking achievements. ​​Winners were announced earlier today during a virtual awards ceremony at Procore's annual industry event, Groundbreak. The momentous event featured special guest, Jay Leno, who presented the Groundbreaker of the Year Award. The ceremony was hosted by Procore leadership Brad Cooper, Vice President, International Customer Success and Carrie Griffiths, Senior Director, Customer Success.

Recognizing excellence in construction across eight categories, the winners for the 2021 Groundbreaker Awards are:

To learn more about the Groundbreaker Awards finalists and winners and read their stories, visit https://www.procore.com/groundbreaker-awards.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

