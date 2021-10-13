checkAd

Ouster Appoints Global Automotive Leader Karin Rådström to Board of Directors

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today the appointment of Karin Rådström to its Board of Directors. Rådström brings over 15 years of commercial automotive experience leading sales and marketing efforts at Scania and Daimler Trucks AG.

Karin Rådström, Board Director, Ouster (Photo: Business Wire)

Rådström has served as the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and a Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG since February 2021. Prior to joining Daimler Truck AG, she held several management roles at Scania Group where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing. Rådström holds a Master of Engineering in Industrial Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

“Ouster is solidifying its automotive expertise with the addition of Karin to our Board of Directors. I believe her experience leading international sales and marketing for two of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers will be a huge benefit to Ouster as we extend our competitive position within the automotive market,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

“I look forward to joining the Ouster Board and contributing my knowledge and expertise to support the Company in its mission to make the world safer and more efficient by bringing digital lidar to the mass market. The future of both the consumer and commercial automotive industry will be built on autonomy-enabling technology, and I’m thrilled to be driving this technology forward together with Ouster in my new role,” said Ouster Board Director, Karin Rådström.

For more information on Ouster’s Board of Directors, visit: https://investors.ouster.com/governance.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

