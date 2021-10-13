The Manitowoc Company to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on December 13
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”) a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, is hosting its 2021 Investor and Analyst Meeting where Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Manitowoc’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s strategies to achieve sustainable, long-term growth. The meeting with be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the New York Stock Exchange and via webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)
Further details, including webcast information, will be announced closer to the December 13 event and available at the Events and Presentations section of Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website.
About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.
