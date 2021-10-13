Turtle Beach Partners With Leading Mexican TV and Esports Gaming Icon Javier Rodriguez

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand, today announced it has partnered with Mexican TV personality, producer, content creator, and host Javier Rodriguez . Rodriguez has been behind the mic or in front of the camera since he was a child and has built a loyal following based on his many TV hosting roles over several decades. An avid and respected gamer, Javier Rodriguez also pioneered esports in Mexico with his support and creation of the competitive Mexican Esports Federation.

Turtle Beach partners with Mexican TV personality, producer, content creator, gamer and host Javier Rodriguez (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to have Javier Rodriguez join Turtle Beach as our first partnership based in Latin America, where we see tremendous potential to further grow our brand amid passionate gamers,” said Ryan Dell, SVP Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “Rodriguez has built an amazing following across many mediums in Mexico. We’re delighted to squad-up with him and I proudly welcome him to team Turtle Beach.”

With the new partnership, Turtle Beach is powering Rodriguez’s in-game audio with its best-selling Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset and Recon 200 Gen 2 amplified multiplatform gaming headset. Rodriguez will also be collaborating with Turtle Beach on future products and a variety of new initiatives as he joins Turtle Beach’s global team of ambassadors comprised of top-tier partners, players, and content creators like DrDisrespect, Ali-A, KAYPEA, Josh Hart, adeptthebest, and Clare Siobhan.

“As a broadcaster, television producer, and competitive gamer I’m always demanding peripherals that can showcase content in the best way, including my dominant wins when gaming. Turtle Beach’s gaming headsets meet those high-bars, making them the perfect fit for me,” said Javier Rodriguez. “I’m honored to be working with Turtle Beach and am looking forward to helping them elevate their approach to content creation to help grow more Latin American gamers into fans.”

Javier Rodriguez started his career as an announcer at the age of five doing different commercials and voice work. From 1995 to 2000 he hosted the TV Show ‘Nintendomanía.” In 2014, he was general producer and host of the TV Show ‘¡Power Up! Gamers’ and in 2015 he became executive producer and host of ‘Zero Control’ that has been broadcasted on Telehit, TDN, and ESPN. In addition to founding the Mexican Esports Federation, he is VP of the Central American and Caribbean Esports Confederation. He was co-founder and executive producer of the ‘bitMe’ channel with Televisa Networks. He is currently host of ‘Zero Control’ as well as a collaborator of ‘Heraldo México’ and ‘Multimedios TV.’