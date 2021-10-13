ForgeRock Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on November 10, 2021.

ForgeRock will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-323-289-6576 and use the conference ID 6948154. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ForgeRock's website at https://investors.forgerock.com.