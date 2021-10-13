checkAd

Sterling Awarded $40.4 Million Aviation Project in Utah

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC (RLW), has been awarded a $40.4 million aviation project, the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package for the Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment Program. This project award builds on Sterling’s prior successful delivery of projects in the growing Salt Lake City metro area. As noted in a recent Salt Lake City Tribune article1, Utah topped all 50 states in terms of population growth over the 2010 – 2020 period, underpinning strong demand for investment in large municipal projects.

The Salt Lake City Corporation through its Department of Airports (SLCDA) embarked on a capital improvement program, the Terminal Redevelopment Program (TRP), to welcome more passengers and larger planes while also serving travelers as a hub with added conveniences and options. The $4.1 billion redevelopment program is being built in phases to ensure the project’s goal of Zero Impact to travelers continues. Additionally, the Design Pack 20 of the airfield concrete paving package consists of all airfield and civil work around the North Concourse East. Other major project components include construction of the Midfield Vehicle Tunnel Ramp and Walls, demolition of existing taxiways and aprons, removal of existing utilities, installation of storm drain, water and sewer, airfield signing and lighting, and communications/electrical duct banks. Construction is slated to begin in February 2022. Once completed, the airport will support 34 million passengers who travel through it each year.

Sterling CEO Joseph Cutillo commented, “We are honored to be a part of the New Salt Lake City International Airport historic project. RLW has been a key contributor to this project and this award is another testament of our ability to deliver value-added services and solutions to our customers. Our strategic shift in our Heavy Civil sector to alternative delivery aviation projects continues moving in the right direction and will continue to be a significant part of our strategy moving forward.”

Mr. Cutillo continued, “The New Salt Lake City International Airport project is the ideal example of the type of sustainability-oriented public works projects we want Sterling to be associated with. Civic planners are increasingly recognizing the need for sustainability as they invest in airport and rail infrastructure, not just in the direct sense but also as a means of attracting top firms and their employees. By showcasing Sterling’s ability as a partner on such projects, we intend to build on this success with more work centered on sustainability in the future.”

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life.

1 https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/08/12/new-census-numbers-are/

Sterling Construction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sterling Awarded $40.4 Million Aviation Project in Utah Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC (RLW), has been awarded a $40.4 million aviation project, the Design Pack 20 of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...