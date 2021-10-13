Allison Transmission Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company's financial performance for the period. The news release announcing the financial results will be issued post market on Wednesday, October 27.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-877-425-9470 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0878. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http://ir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the third quarter results press release will be available on the 'News Releases' page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on October 28 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13723297.