FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Oak Street Health Property for $1.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Oak Street Health property for $1.8 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Oklahoma and is corporate-operated under a long-term, triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT