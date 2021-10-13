checkAd

Columbia Care Launches Legacy California Cannabis Brand, Classix, in Five New Markets Across the U.S.; Marks Industry’s Widest Multi-State Flower Brand Launch in a Single Day

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., is celebrating today’s expanded launch of Classix, a heritage California product brand, in five additional markets – Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

“Classix is a timeless lifestyle brand that has built an amazing following in California. As the newest member of our national brand portfolio, we are so excited to bring another trusted, high-quality product to consumers across the country,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “Classix was built to be fun, light-hearted and pay homage to the musical moments that build community around cannabis, and is brought to life with unique and eye-catching packaging. It’s a fantastic addition to our house of brands as we continue to expand across our national platform through our vertically integrated footprint that spans 18 markets.”

“Our fully integrated, national footprint allows us to commercialize brands through our retail stores and the wholesale market with the consistency and quality our medical and adult use consumers have come to expect,” Channon continued. “We have established the necessary supply chain infrastructure to enable the biggest single-day flower brand launch across multiple markets by any multi-state operator to date. We are incredibly proud of our team for orchestrating this monumental achievement in the industry. This is direct evidence of Columbia Care executing on our strategy to build true national brands across our portfolio as consumer preferences and expectations evolve along with the industry.”

Classix is now available in all five new markets with 3.5g whole flower and a five-pack of pre-rolls, with plans to launch across additional markets in 2022 with a wider variety of products. Classix is now part of a growing portfolio of brands, including Seed & Strain and Triple Seven, that are at the intersection of the medical and adult use markets and are thoughtfully designed for a spectrum of patients and consumers to meet their cannabis needs. Classix was developed by Project Cannabis, which Columbia Care acquired in late 2020.

Classix products are now available in a number of the Company’s dispensaries, including Cannabist, and third party partners in six markets.

For more information, Classix can be found on Instagram @ClassixBrand.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

