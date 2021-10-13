checkAd

LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 22:05  |  51   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that seven of its affiliated financial advisors have been recognized as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom on a list recently published by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research.

Advisors highlighted on this annual list are among 500 of the most successful mothers working in wealth management. They each take care of children 21 years or younger still living in their home, all the while helping families and businesses work toward their financial goals. The ranking assesses each advisor’s best practices and fundamental business components such as their service models, investing process, individual revenue stream, client retention rate and assets under management*.

LPL advisors recognized on the 2021 list are:

  • Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.
  • Sarah Carlson, Fulcrum Financial Group, Spokane, Wash.
  • Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.
  • Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.
  • Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.
  • Anh Tran, SageMint Wealth, Orange, Calif.
  • Joan Valenti, Valenti Wealth Management, Farmington, Conn.

“On behalf of the LPL family, I extend our warmest congratulations and utmost admiration to these highly successful working mothers, whose passion for serving their clients continues to drive positive impact in our society,” said Angela Xavier, LPL Financial executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These women, with their forward-thinking mindset and strong entrepreneurial spirit, are all pivotal to the success of their practices. It is an honor for us to provide them with the support and independence needed to run thriving practices and strengthen their client bases, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We are proud to call them our partners, and we look forward to their continued success.”

See the full list of 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’ CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC today announced that seven of its affiliated financial advisors have been recognized as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom on a list recently published by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...