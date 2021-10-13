LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’

Advisors highlighted on this annual list are among 500 of the most successful mothers working in wealth management. They each take care of children 21 years or younger still living in their home, all the while helping families and businesses work toward their financial goals. The ranking assesses each advisor’s best practices and fundamental business components such as their service models, investing process, individual revenue stream, client retention rate and assets under management*.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that seven of its affiliated financial advisors have been recognized as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom on a list recently published by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research.

LPL advisors recognized on the 2021 list are:

Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.

Sarah Carlson, Fulcrum Financial Group, Spokane, Wash.

Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.

Anh Tran, SageMint Wealth, Orange, Calif.

Joan Valenti, Valenti Wealth Management, Farmington, Conn.



“On behalf of the LPL family, I extend our warmest congratulations and utmost admiration to these highly successful working mothers, whose passion for serving their clients continues to drive positive impact in our society,” said Angela Xavier, LPL Financial executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These women, with their forward-thinking mindset and strong entrepreneurial spirit, are all pivotal to the success of their practices. It is an honor for us to provide them with the support and independence needed to run thriving practices and strengthen their client bases, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We are proud to call them our partners, and we look forward to their continued success.”

See the full list of 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms.



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.