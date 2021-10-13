checkAd

Benefitfocus Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

In conjunction with the company’s third quarter 2021 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until November 10, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13724236.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Patti Leahy
843-981-8899
patti.leahy@benefitfocus.com





