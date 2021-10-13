checkAd

Vimeo to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on November 3rd and Host Earnings Video Event on November 4th

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com

Contacts:

Vimeo IR
Yaoxian Chew
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Matt Anchin
pr@vimeo.com
        

 





