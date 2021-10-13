 KnowBe4 Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it expects to release financial results for its third quarter of 2021 before market on November 3, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.



The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows: