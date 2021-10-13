Good Times Restaurants Reports Fourth Quarter Same Store Sales
Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that year-over-year same store sales for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2021 decreased 0.2% for its Good Times brand and increased 22.8% for its Bad Daddy’s brand. Sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.7% at Good Times and by 5.7% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, among restaurants that were open for the full fourth quarter in both years. Same store sales and average weekly sales at Bad Daddy’s and Good Times for each month of the quarter are as follows:
|
Good Times Burgers & Frozen
Custard
Bad Daddy’s
Burger Bar
Fiscal Period
Same
Store Sales1
Average
Weekly Sales2
Same
Store Sales1
Average
Weekly Sales2
July (4 weeks)
-1.0%
29,047
32.6%
50,449
August (4 weeks)
-2.9%
28,231
20.4%
49,944
September (5 weeks)
|
