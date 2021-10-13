Good Times Restaurants Reports Fourth Quarter Same Store Sales

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that year-over-year same store sales for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2021 decreased 0.2% for its Good Times brand and increased 22.8% for its Bad Daddy’s brand. Sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.7% at Good Times and by 5.7% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, among restaurants that were open for the full fourth quarter in both years. Same store sales and average weekly sales at Bad Daddy’s and Good Times for each month of the quarter are as follows: