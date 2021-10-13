checkAd

Houlihan Lokey Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it will release its second quarter results for the 2022 fiscal year on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Houlihan Lokey will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) that same day to review the results.

On the call, Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer, and Lindsey Alley, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fiscal 2022 second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live conference call will be available via telephone or audio webcast.

To Participate via Telephone

Participants are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior in order to register.

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

 

 

1-877-407-4018

International Dial-In Number:

 

 

1-201-689-8471

To Participate via Webcast

Access to the conference call will also be available via audio webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

Conference Call Playback

A telephonic audio replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. (ET) on October 28, 2021 through November 4, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and entering the replay pin number.

 

Domestic Toll-Free Dial-In Number

 

 

 

 

1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In Number:

 

 

 

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number:

 

 

 

13724237

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.hl.com.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv. For more information, please visit www.hl.com.

Wertpapier


