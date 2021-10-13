OCP Group and ICL Join Forces to Support Sustainability Programs at UM6P and BGU

OCP Group and ICL Group signed today a memorandum of understanding to offer scholarships to promote research and academic excellence through the funding of sustainability programs at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). This support will enable both universities to formalize scientific collaboration through the promotion of exchange opportunities for academic and professional staff and students.

(L-R) Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, joins Mostafa Terrab, chairman and CEO of OCP Group, as both sign a memorandum of understanding to offer scholarships to support sustainability programs at BGU and UM6P, represented by Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and Hicham El Habti, president of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (Photo credit: Lina Elmouaaouy).

This partnership revolves around numerous fields of cooperation that impact the future of the world and its inhabitants: Food Security, Ecological Restoration, Climate Smart Agriculture, Water, Climate Change, Remote Sensing, Renewable Energies, Entrepreneurship, Venture Capital and Hospitality sector.

More specifically, this partnership will enable scientific and technical experts from the two institutions to consult and collaborate on Sustainability initiatives, and to construct together an agenda of joint lectures, seminars, workshops and symposia.

For the implementation of these activities, OCP Group will provide initial funding of $300,000 to UM6P, and ICL Group will provide a similar amount to BGU, for a total of $US 600,000.

Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO of OCP Group declared: “At OCP we are convinced that the best way to support sustainability, and to move from research to impact, is to sponsor world-class research collaboration at institutions such as the Mohamed VI Polytechnic University and Ben Gurion University. Investing in this research with strategic partners such as the ICL Group is key to ensuring that the concrete, science-based solutions that emerge from this research program will go to scale, and help feed the world, sustainably.”