Groupon Names Schmitz Interim CFO

(PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company. Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5

(PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company. Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5 (PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company.

Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5 Groupon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



