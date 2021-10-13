checkAd

Groupon Names Schmitz Interim CFO

Autor: PLX AI
13.10.2021, 22:09  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company. Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5

  • (PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company.
  • Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5
Groupon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Groupon Names Schmitz Interim CFO (PLX AI) – Groupon Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas to resign effective Nov. 4 to pursue a new opportunity at another company. Groupon appointed Damien Schmitz as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 5

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
JPMorgan Earnings Beat Consensus as Global Investment Bank Fees Surge
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Vestas Aims for Zero-Waste Wind Turbines by 2040
Assa Abloy Slips as BofA Downgrades on Raw Material Costs
TietoEVRY Keeps 2023 Growth Target Unchanged at 5%
BlackRock Q3 EPS, Revenue Beat Consensus
PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21 Women Small Business Owners Say They’re Happier Than Ever Being Their Own Boss, Despite Work/Life Balance Struggle and Ongoing Challenges
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21LYNX: Groupon: Das könnte einen massiven Short-Squeeze auslösen
LYNX Analysen | Analysen