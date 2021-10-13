checkAd

Elevate Announces New Financing Facility for Today Card

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 22:15  |  12   |   |   

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced a $50 million financing facility, with an ability to increase the facility up to $100 million, to fund continued growth of the Today Card product—a lower priced option for credit constrained consumers. The financing facility for the Today Card is provided by Park Cities Asset Management LLC (“Park Cities”), an alternative investment firm focused on providing flexible debt solutions. The new financing facility will lower Elevate’s overall cost of capital.

“The Today Card has seen outsized demand and has been the fastest growing brand over the last 12 months,” said Elevate CEO, Jason Harvison. “To continue that growth, we have announced a new lower cost credit facility. Park Cities has demonstrated a deep understanding of our space. I am pleased to both diversify our financing and promote our platform’s ability to serve non-prime consumers at even lower APRs.”

“Elevate is changing the game for non-prime Americans. We are proud to partner with a mission driven organization and help enable their growth,” said Park Cities Managing Partner, Alex Dunev. “This facility helps continue to bolster lower cost and consumer friendly products on the Elevate platform.”

About Today Card

Today Card was designed with prime features to help expand access to credit for non-prime consumers with a credit card product that promotes responsible use. The Today Card Mastercard offers benefits such as fraud control, family share, and flexible payment terms to non-prime Americans. For more information see todaycard.com.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $9.2 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.6 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $8.5 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://corporate.elevate.com.

About Park Cities

Park Cities Asset Management, LLC is an alternative credit manager focused on deploying capital across asset classes in the Specialty Finance and FinTech sectors. Park Cities and its predecessor firm have been investing for over a decade and is led by Alex Dunev and Andy Thomas. Park Cities provides investment advice through its SEC Registered Investment Advisor, Park Cities Advisors, LLC. For more information about Park Cities, please visit www.parkcitiesmgmt.com.

Elevate Credit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elevate Announces New Financing Facility for Today Card Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced a $50 million financing facility, with an ability to increase the facility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Elevate Credit Announces RISE Scholarship Recipients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Elevate Credit Eclipses $500 Million in Combined Loans Receivable 25%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Study: Consumers Disproportionately Experienced Financial Impacts of COVID-19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten