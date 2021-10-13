checkAd

COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 22:16  |  15   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announces the release date and conference call details for third quarter 2021 results as follows:

Third Quarter 2021:

 

 

Results Release Date:

 

Thursday, October 28, 2021 after the market closes

 

 

 

Conference Call Date:

 

Friday, October 29, 2021

 

 

 

Time:

 

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

Telephone Number: (within the U.S.)

 

855-463-9057

 

 

 

Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.)

 

661-378-9894

 

 

 

Passcode:

 

9759656

Investors can also listen to the conference call via a live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 29, through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 12. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 9759656.

Wertpapier


