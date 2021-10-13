Baxter to Present at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 8, 2021. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through November 7, 2022.