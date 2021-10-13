checkAd

DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 3

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 22:15  |  11   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-510-2008. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-646-960-0306. The passcode for all participants is 9312260. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on the Investor Relations section of DXC Technology’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 17, 2021 at 800-770-2030 for domestic callers and at +1-647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay passcode is 9312260. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of DXC Technology’s website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC’s upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Source: DXC Technology
Category: Investor Relations

DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 3 DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). DXC Technology senior management will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.09.21DXC Technology schließt Umfinanzierungsmaßnahmen ab
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DXC Technology Completes Refinancing Actions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DXC Technology arbeitet zusammen mit Qualtrics an der Umgestaltung der modernen Workplace Experience
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21DXC Technology Collaborates with Qualtrics to Transform the Modern Workplace Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DXC Technology und Lenovo schließen Partnerschaft mit Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan im Bereich innovativer technologischer Lösungen für mehr Barrierefreiheit für eine bessere Zukunft von Menschen mit Behinderungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten