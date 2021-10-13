DISCO to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 989-2979 from the United States or +1 (236) 714-3974 internationally, with conference ID 2388156. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.