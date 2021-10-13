Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Continental Cement Company (“Continental Cement” or “the Company”), a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM), today joined an ambitious journey to achieving carbon neutrality across the cement and concrete value chain by signing onto the Portland Cement Association’s (“PCA”) Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. In collaboration with PCA’s other member companies and experts, the Roadmap demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry can collectively address climate change, decrease greenhouse gases and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress. Given the significant role of cement in society and anticipated infrastructure development, it is critical that the industry comes together and acts now to create sustainable building solutions in the decades to come.

“We are excited to support the PCA by signing the association’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality,” commented Tom Beck, Continental Cement Company President. “As a member of the Summit Materials family of companies, a key focus of our sustainability strategy is to reduce our CO 2 emissions, particularly at our cement plants. This Roadmap will help us and member companies find innovative solutions so that we can continue to support our communities through infrastructure while reducing our carbon footprint.”