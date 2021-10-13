checkAd

Continental Cement Company Joins Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Continental Cement Company (“Continental Cement” or “the Company”), a subsidiary of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM), today joined an ambitious journey to achieving carbon neutrality across the cement and concrete value chain by signing onto the Portland Cement Association’s (“PCA”) Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality. In collaboration with PCA’s other member companies and experts, the Roadmap demonstrates how the U.S. cement and concrete industry can collectively address climate change, decrease greenhouse gases and eliminate barriers that are restricting environmental progress. Given the significant role of cement in society and anticipated infrastructure development, it is critical that the industry comes together and acts now to create sustainable building solutions in the decades to come.

“We are excited to support the PCA by signing the association’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality,” commented Tom Beck, Continental Cement Company President. “As a member of the Summit Materials family of companies, a key focus of our sustainability strategy is to reduce our CO2 emissions, particularly at our cement plants. This Roadmap will help us and member companies find innovative solutions so that we can continue to support our communities through infrastructure while reducing our carbon footprint.”

The Roadmap focuses on a comprehensive range of reduction strategies for stakeholders to adopt across all phases of the material’s life cycle, such as reducing CO2 from the manufacturing process, decreasing combustion emissions by changing fuel sources and shifting toward increased use of renewable electricity.

Many of the solutions included in the PCA Roadmap are products, technologies and approaches that exist today – and by bringing together a variety of collaborators, PCA intends to ensure the adoption of these solutions on a broad scale. This will accomplish near-term benefits while constantly striving toward the long-term success of reaching carbon neutrality.

Continental Cement is an established industry leader in the use of alternative fuels, deriving an average of 40-45% of the Company’s total fuel usage from alternative fuels (based on 2019 usage). The Company’s Hannibal Cement Plant co-processes both liquid and solid hazardous waste as a fuel source, while its Davenport Cement Plant uses non-hazardous alternative fuels from surrounding industrial facilities. Continental Cement’s subsidiary, Green America Recycling, is a crucial component for sourcing, securing, and implementing the Company’s alternative fuel strategy. As such, Green America is in the process of expanding its Hannibal facility.

