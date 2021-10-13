EPR Properties Prices $400.0 Million of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2031

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and UMB Financial Services, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400.0 million of 3.600% Senior Notes due 2031. None of the Company’s subsidiaries will initially guarantee the notes. However, certain of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries will be obligated to guarantee the notes under certain circumstances. The offering is expected to close on October 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering principally to redeem all of the Company’s 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023, and the balance of net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the Company’s ongoing pipeline of acquisition and build-to-suit projects.

