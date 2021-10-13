Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Results News Release for Wednesday, October 27th and Conference Call for Thursday, October 28th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

ORN’s management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial 201-493-6739 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please visit www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations Section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 30 days after the call at Orion Group Holdings’ website.