AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

About AMD
For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) websiteblog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

CONTACT: Contact
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
drew.prairie@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
408-749-5467
laura.graves@amd.com




