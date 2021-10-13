Cricut to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 398-1017 toll-free domestically and at (914) 987-7715 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 6776022.