WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Receives Court Approval for Arrangement with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving its previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT (each, a “Unit”) through a series of transactions that will result in unitholders of the REIT (“Unitholders”) receiving US$22.00 per Unit in cash, subject to applicable withholdings (the “Transaction”).

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions. The effective date of the Transaction will be October 20, 2021, subject to the terms and conditions of the arrangement agreement, all of which have been or are expected to be satisfied by or on such date. Following completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the Units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the REIT will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities law.

Enclosed with the management information circular of the REIT dated September 2, 2021 (the “Circular”) was a letter of transmittal explaining how registered Unitholders can submit their Units in order to receive the consideration. Unitholders who have questions or require assistance submitting their Units in connection with the Transaction may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., who is acting as depositary in connection with the Transaction, by phone toll-free at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at coporateactions@computershare.com.

As described in the Circular, a portion of the consideration to be received by Unitholders in connection with the Transaction will be fully included in income by taxable Canadian resident Unitholders, and will be subject to Canadian withholding taxes for certain non-Canadian Unitholders and subject to U.S. withholding taxes for certain non-U.S. Unitholders. Unitholders may wish to consult their own tax advisors in this regard.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 19 U.S. states consisting of approximately 38.0 million square feet of GLA and 112 properties.

