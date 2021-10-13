checkAd

Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (844) 473-0975 and from outside the U.S. at (562) 350-0826 (using the Conference I.D.: 2868097) or via the Internet at www.kaman.com. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (using the Conference I.D.: 2868097).

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21EASA Awards Kaman Composites Part 145 Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Kaman Composites - Wichita Completes Delivery of 1500th Inlet Unit for Boeing CH-47 Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Kaman Unveils New Medium Lift UAV: the KARGO UAV Is a New Solution for Expeditionary Logisitics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten