Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release third-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, November 3rd, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.