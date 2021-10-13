checkAd

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for 9 Month and 3rd Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021.

Additionally, the Company confirmed that it will report its nine month and third quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Investors can access the call by dialing 866-748-8653 or 678-825-8234. The passcode is 7577677. The conference call also will be available live on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. Participants also may pre-register for the webcast on the Company’s website. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. A replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

