checkAd

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Planned Board of Directors Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced a planned transition of leadership roles for its board of directors.

Highlights:

  • Stephen A. Furbacher, current chair of the CF Industries board, will retire at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2022
  • The board has elected Stephen J. Hagge, current independent director of CF Industries, as incoming chair, effective January 1, 2022
  • The board has elected John W. Eaves, current independent director of CF Industries, as incoming chair of the compensation and management development committee, effective January 1, 2022

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by my fellow directors to serve as chair of CF Industries’ board of directors,” said Stephen J. Hagge. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Steve Furbacher for his nearly 15 years of service to CF Industries. His leadership has been an integral part of making CF Industries and its board of directors what they are today. We look forward to building on the progress we have made under his guidance as we work together to create long-term value for stakeholders.”

“Serving on CF Industries’ board of directors has been a tremendous privilege for the past 15 years,” said Stephen A. Furbacher, current chair. “I am most proud of the work we have done to broaden the board’s skills, experiences and diversity in recent years. This purposeful effort has strengthened the board’s ability to be an effective advocate for stakeholders and a valued resource for management in the years ahead.”

Board of Directors Leadership Transition

Stephen A. Furbacher has informed the board that he will retire and not stand for re-election to the board at CF Industries’ Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2022, under the general policy of the Company that no director having attained the age of 74 years shall be nominated for re-election or reappointment to the board. Mr. Furbacher will continue to serve on the board until his current term of office expires at the Annual Meeting. He has been an independent director since 2007 and served as chairman since 2014.

Accordingly, the board of directors of CF Industries has elected Stephen J. Hagge, former president and chief executive officer of Aptar Group, Inc. and current independent director of the Company, as the incoming chair, effective January 1, 2022.

In this role, Mr. Hagge will coordinate the activities of the independent directors, coordinate the agenda for and moderate sessions of the independent directors, and facilitate communications between the other members of the board. He has been an independent director since 2010, most recently serving as chair of the compensation and management development committee and as a member of the audit committee.

Seite 1 von 2
CF Industries Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Planned Board of Directors Leadership Transition CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced a planned transition of leadership roles for its board of directors. Highlights: Stephen A. Furbacher, current chair of the CF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive ...
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(17) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:30 UhrCF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for 9 Month and 3rd Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreements Enabling Billingham Complex to Operate through at Least January 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Commences Restart of Ammonia Plant at Billingham, UK, Complex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Halt of Operations at UK Facilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten