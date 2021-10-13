checkAd

Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4th

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit http://www.greendot.com/.

