Par Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Thursday, November 4, 2021
9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)
Dial-in number: 1-833-974-2377 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5782 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 10160861. The replay will be available until November 18, 2021.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 30 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Investor Contact:
Ashimi Patel
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
apatel@parpacific.com





